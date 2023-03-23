Share:

RAWALPINDI - Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) and Maldives National Uni­versity have decided to col­laborate in various fields, informed a spokesman on Wednesday. This collabora­tion was decided in 2022 when a delegation from the University of Maldives visited the Arid Varsity and expressed interest in ag­riculture degree program, curriculum preparation and teacher training. In this re­gard, a team was formed un­der the leadership of Prof. Dr. Azam Khan, Chairman Department of Horticul­ture who visited Maldives in the first phase. Keeping in view their needs, short courses in agriculture were developed, in which admis­sion to be held in the com­ing academic year. Four fac­ulty members of Maldives National University visited Pakistan from March 5 to March 16, 2023 for capac­ity building training. Train­ing and practical sessions in agriculture among other courses were arranged for them along with practical sessions including field vis­its to University Research Farm Koont, ZTBL, NARC, and Fisheries Department Rawalpindi. Certificates and shields were given to the delegation at the clos­ing ceremony. High Com­missioner of Maldives in Pakistan Farzana Zahir and High Commissioner of Paki­stan in Maldives Muham­mad Fayyaz Gilani were also present on this occasion. While addressing the con­cluding ceremony, PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman con­gratulated the delegation for the successful training and said that this coopera­tion will continue in future as well. He said that the high commissioners of both the countries are present on this occasion to promote bilateral relations between Pakistan and Maldives. Prof. Dr. Azam Khan, in his con­cluding remarks, thanked the High Commissioners of both countries and the management, dean and di­rectors of the university for providing excellent training to the delegation of Mal­dives National University.