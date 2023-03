Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday ordered the feder­al government to make public the record of Toshakhana from 1990 to 2001. The court also or­dered making public details of the friendly countries that gave the gifts. Justice Asim Hafeez passed the orders while dispos­ing of a petition, filed by a citizen Munir Ahmad seeking complete details of Toshakhana gifts