QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minis­ter (CM) Mir Abdul Qud­dus Bizenjo on Wednes­day said that March 23, 1940 was a great day in the history of the subcontinent as on that day Pakistan Resolution was presented and it proved a milestone in the struggle of the Muslims of In­dia towards Pakistan.

In a message issued here on the oc­casion of Pakistan Day, he said that the resolution provided the basis for the establishment of a separate Mus­lim state. He said that today was also the day to renew the promise that we would not hesitate to make any sac­rifice for the security, stability and development of our country and to achieve this goal as a united nation, we would use all our capabilities for the development of the province.

The CM said that we have to fulfil our responsibilities individually and col­lectively as a conscious united and re­sponsible nation to deal with the chal­lenges that we were facing at this time.

He said that the people of Balo­chistan are patriots and they would not become an instrument of any foreign propaganda against Pakistan and the Pakistan Army could not af­ford chaos due to defiant activities. He appealed to the people to main­tain complete harmony and unity in their ranks. The CM prayed that Allah would protect Pakistan from the evil eye of the enemies and keep this coun­try stable till the Day of Judgment