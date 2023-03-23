Share:

RAWALPINDI - Funeral prayer of Brig­adier Mustafa Kamal Barki, who embraced martyrdom during an encoun­ter with terrorists in Angoor Adda South Waziristan Tues­day, was offered in Rawalpin­di on Wednesday. According to the Inter-Services Public Rela­tions (ISPR), President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sa­hir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, DG Inter Services In­telligence Lieutenant Gener­al Nadeem Ahmed Anjum and large number of serving and retired military officers and soldiers, government officials, Parliamentarians and public attended the funeral. The offi­cer was buried at Army Grave­yard with full military hon­ours in acknowledgment of his services to the nation. Throughout his military ca­reer, Brigadier Mustafa Ka­mal Barki remained involved in active counter terrorism operations and successful­ly dismantled numerous ter­rorist networks in KP and Balochistan. He was monu­mental in neutralizing the terrorist networks involved in APS attack 2016.