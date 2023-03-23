RAWALPINDI - Funeral prayer of Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki, who embraced martyrdom during an encounter with terrorists in Angoor Adda South Waziristan Tuesday, was offered in Rawalpindi on Wednesday. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, DG Inter Services Intelligence Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum and large number of serving and retired military officers and soldiers, government officials, Parliamentarians and public attended the funeral. The officer was buried at Army Graveyard with full military honours in acknowledgment of his services to the nation. Throughout his military career, Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki remained involved in active counter terrorism operations and successfully dismantled numerous terrorist networks in KP and Balochistan. He was monumental in neutralizing the terrorist networks involved in APS attack 2016.
Share: