KARACHI-The Spokesperson of the Sindh government and Advisor to CM Sindh on Law, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, has said that the People’s Party has won the highest number of Union Committees in Karachi. Therefore, the first right in democracy has the one who has the majority of seats. Also, it may be clear that the people have given the majority to the People’s Party, so the mayor of Karachi will be the Jiyala of the People’s Party. Murtaza Wahab expressed these views on the occasion of the inauguration of a three-kilometre-long road in Ibrahim Haidari Umar Colony on Wednesday.

On this occasion, Member of Sindh Assembly of People’s Party Mahmood Alam Jamot, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh and President of People’s Party Malir Salman Abdullah Murad, Project Director of KNIP Nazir Memon and others were also present. The newly inaugurated road has been constructed with a cost of Rs468 million under KNIP and will interconnect the PAF, Ibrahim Haidari, and Umer Colony areas. A sewerage system, rain drains, and electric poles have been installed around the road. The construction of this modern road will benefit millions of people in the adjacent communities.

Wahab further said that the People’s Party believes in serving the people without discrimination. This day’s ceremony is proof of this fact. We own each area that belongs to people. He lamented that the previous governments did not work in these areas, but the PPP government, being the people’s government, has done development work in the backward areas. It does not believe merely in making announcements and promises. Still, it has quietly done development work, and those who say that the People’s Party still needs to do the work should come here and see that the Sindh government has completed many projects in the Korangi district. Believers in criticism for the sake of criticism should know that this is the proper way to serve as we are doing here and in every part of the city.

Wahab announced that the new dual-carriageway road will be opened for the public in six weeks. People of all nationalities live in Omar Colony. It has rained in Karachi today, but for the first time, the water did not stand here. This is the difference between others and us because we believe in the work. He further said that the people of Korangi will soon listen to the more good news about development work in their area. Ibrahim Hydari is working on projects worth three and a half billion rupees. Grounds, parks, and other projects are under construction. While the community centre and vocational and training centre are being built in Baloch Mujahid Ground, all these projects will be completed by next June. Work will also start on the coastal highway. Gulistan-e-Jauhar Flyover will also be inaugurated on March 23 (today). All these projects are being made by none other than the people’s own Sindh government of PPP.

Wahab remarked that the direction of our leadership is to prioritise the solutions to the people’s problems, which is why the entire Sindh government is solving the public problems. In response to a question, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the PPP believes in serving the people, and our projects are proof of this, which is why people make the PPP successful in every election.