LAHORE - Senior Sports Officer Nadeem Qaiser has been given additional charge of Director Sports Punjab and in this regard, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman has issued a notification.

Nadeem Qaiser, who has performed his duties at key posts in the past including DSO Lahore and Director Sports, is serving as Deputy Director Budget and Accounts. Nadeem said: “The promotion of sports among the younger generation is our mission and we will continue our endeavours at all levels for this purpose,” he added.