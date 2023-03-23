Share:

The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) has introduced an innovative App for the verification of Identity cards, and other documents using their smartphones on Pakistan Day.

Nadra Chairman Tariq Malik said that the mobile app will not only provide biometric identity, but the citizens can also upload their documents on it. Mr Malik said that photos, fingerprints and digital signatures may also be included in the online application through this application. He said that the App would revolutionise public convenience. He said that citizens could also order online to receive their CNICs at their home addresses.