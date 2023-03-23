Share:

The nation is celebrating Pakistan Day today with a renewed pledge to transform the country into a true Islamic welfare state in line with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and to ensure its progress, prosperity and a strong defense.

Pakistan Day is celebrated in the remembrance of the passing of revolutionary Lahore resolution that significantly altered the course of history and it is believed to be the first step towards materialising the dream of a muslim country. Hence, at August 14, 1947, Pakistan was carved out of the heartland of sub-continent.

The resolution was passed in Manto Park during a session of All-India Muslim League (AIML) back in 1940. A monument named ‘Minar-e-Pakistan’ was also constructed as a memory of this pivotal step.

The armed forces started the day by preforming salute of 31 cannons at federal capital and 21 at provincial capitals. Special prayers will be made through-out the country for prosperity of Pakistan, whereas, minorities will pay tribute in their own ways.

It will be worth mentioning that due to thrift economic policies of the government, usual Pakistan Day parade will be held at a limited scale within President House.

A change of guard and wreath laying ceremony was also held at the Mausoleum of Allama Muhammad Iqbal. Air Vice-Marshal Syed Imran Majid Ali, Air Officer Commanding, PAF Airmen Academy, Korangi Creek was the Chief Guest.

A smartly turned out contingent of the Pakistan Air Force took over guard duties from Rangers. The Chief Guest laid a floral wreath and offered Fateha at the grave of Allama Iqbal.

In a message on Pakistan Day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan came into being as a result of political and constitutional struggle and its future lies in adhering to the constitution in its letter and spirit.

The premier said Pakistan is destined to achieve great heights. However, he said for this to become a reality, we have to forge unity in our ranks, equip ourselves with national purpose and vow to wage a struggle in line with the legacy of our forefathers.

He said the establishment of Pakistan was certainly a miracle of the 20th century. He said as a member of international community, Pakistan has always played the role of a responsible nation in the resolution of problems facing humanity and the establishment of global peace.

US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome has extended wishes on the Pakistan Day.