ISLAMABAD - Under the visionary leadership of its first civilian managing director, Mr Waqar Malik, the Fauji Foundation has embarked on a groundbreaking journey in healthcare and education, directly benefiting millions of Pakistanis, including war veterans and the general public.

In just three years, Mr Malik’s focus on performance, innovation, diversity, and ethics has led to a 50% increase in spending on health and education, with an annual allocation of Rs. 12 – 14 billion. As a result, the foundation has extended healthcare services to 1.9 million patients, adding 400 new patient beds throughout its 11 hospitals and 28 clinics, as well as inaugurating the state-of-the-art East Ridge Prime Care Hospital.

Moreover, the Fauji Foundation has launched a cutting-edge nursing college and a 3D printer- equipped artificial limb center, making it a trailblazer in medical advancements.

Simultaneously, the foundation has introduced significant improvements in the 126 educational institutions under its management, incorporating merit-based admissions, teacher training, infrastructure enhancements, and curriculum innovation. These efforts have yielded better board examination results and enabled self-funded access for non-beneficiaries to the foundation’s schools, vocational centers, and university.

The Fauji Foundation, established under the 1870 Charitable Endowment Act, began with a humble Rs. 18 million corpus to support World War II veterans. The Pakistani government created a trust to invest these funds commercially, allowing the income to finance healthcare and education for beneficiaries. Over time, the foundation evolved into a unique hybrid social enterprise, providing top-tier health and educational facilities through self-funded welfare activities overseen by its trustees. Today, these facilities are accessible to the general public at subsidized rates.

The Fauji Foundation’s commercial wing has experienced remarkable growth, doubling its size in three years and paying a total of Rs1 trillion in taxes over the past decade, making it Pakistan’s largest taxpayer. Additionally, one of its commercial investments now operates on 60% green energy, and the foundation has discovered the country’s largest gas reserves in the past 10 years, contributing to food security.

In recognition of these accomplishments, Mr Malik was invited to Brown University in the United States to discuss his transformative approach to the Fauji Foundation, providing a compelling case study for MBA students.