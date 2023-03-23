Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Annual Founders’ Day-2023 was held at Pakistan Air Force College, Sargodha, said the PAF officials. A PAF press release said on Wednesday that Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, was the chief guest on the occasion. In his address, the chief guest said, “PAF College Sargodha has a proud history and rich legacy, since its establishment in the year 1953. The college has been a nursery of hardcore professionals, infused with high values of integrity, sincerity, serving before self, devotion to duty and has produced the most acclaimed air warriors of PAF.”

He advised the students to be mindful of the great responsibility that rests on their shoulders and that they must take pride in the magnificent profession they aspire to join. The Air Chief further said that the dynamic and volatile traditional environment of national security demands a well-trained future technical force which can withstand this tech-intensive environment and the college has already realigned training spectrum to make it possible. He also congratulated the parents on the success of their wards.