LAHORE - Mohammad Yousuf, who had been appointed the interim batting coach of the Pakistan men’s team, has withdrawn from the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan in Sharjah citing personal reasons.

As a result, Abdur Rehman, the interim head coach, has taken over the batting coach’s responsibilities too. Yousuf had been announced as the interim head coach on March 13, but that changed within a day when Najam Sethi, the PCB chairperson, tweeted a list of support staff that were different from the earlier lot.

The PCB clarified that the announcement about Yousuf was erroneous and that he would continue as the batting coach. But hours before the team’s departure for the UAE on Wednesday afternoon, Yousuf pulled out. Pakistan haven’t had a formal head coach since Saqlain Mushtaq’s contract ended. The PCB made interim arrangements by picking coaches from the domestic set-up, and elevated Rehman to the main role. Umar Gul came in as bowling coach, while Yousuf and Abdul Majeed continued as the batting and fielding coaches, respectively.