PESHAWAR - The Pakistan Community Support Project (PCSP) has started construction of protective embankments alongside the rivers in flood-hit areas of Khyber and Nowshera districts with an estimated cost of Rs100 million. In Khyber district, the areas of Ali Masjid, Landikotal and Lal China while in Nowshera, the Jalozai area were badly affected by the last year’s flood and to save these areas from losses in future, the PCSP has initiated construction of protective embankments alongside the rivers in these areas.

According to PCSP, a 3100 feet long embankment will be constructed in the Ali Masjid area while 3170 feet embankment in Lal China area of Khyber will be constructed to protect these areas from flood devastation. In the Jalozai area of Nowshera, a 3160 feet long embankment will be constructed to protect the vulnerable population alongside the River Kabul.