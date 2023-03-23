LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in collaboration with the Institute of Social and Cultural Studies of the University of Punjab organized a seminar on “Nutrition Fuel for Future” as well as held a nutrition counselling desk for the students and faculty members of the academia. A PFA team consisting of expert nutritionists informed hundreds of students about the dietary guidelines after their nutrition counselling. The team also conducted medical tests of visitors regarding body mass index, weight and height free of cost. At the seminar, speakers said that the purpose of the camp is to educate students about a healthy diet and provide complete diet plans to the new generation to keep themselves active and energetic
