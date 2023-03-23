Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in collaboration with the In­stitute of Social and Cultural Studies of the University of Punjab organized a semi­nar on “Nutrition Fuel for Future” as well as held a nutrition counselling desk for the students and faculty members of the academia. A PFA team consisting of expert nutritionists in­formed hundreds of stu­dents about the dietary guidelines after their nu­trition counselling. The team also conducted medi­cal tests of visitors regard­ing body mass index, weight and height free of cost. At the seminar, speakers said that the purpose of the camp is to educate students about a healthy diet and provide complete diet plans to the new generation to keep them­selves active and energetic