Share:

Rawalpindi - pir Mehr ali Shah arid agriculture University rawalpindi (pMaSaaUr) and Maldives national University have decided to collaborate in various fields, informed a spokesman on wednesday.

This collaboration was decided in 2022 when a delegation from the University of Maldives visited the arid Varsity and expressed interest in agriculture degree program, curriculum preparation and teacher training. in this regard, a team was formed under the leadership of prof. dr. azam Khan, Chairman department of Horticulture who visited Maldives in the first phase. Keeping in view their needs, short courses in agriculture were developed, in which admission to be held in the coming academic year. Four faculty members of Maldives national University visited pakistan from March 5 to March 16, 2023 for capacity building training.

Training and practical sessions in agriculture among other courses were arranged for them along with practical sessions including field visits to University research Farm Koont, ZTBl, narC, and Fisheries department Rawalpindi. Certificates and shields were given to the delegation at the closing ceremony. High Commissioner of Maldives in pakistan Farzana Zahir and High Commissioner of pakistan in Maldives Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani were also present on this occasion.