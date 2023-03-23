Share:

Felicitating the nation on beginning of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak, President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have urged people to take care of the needy during the holy month.

The President in a statement said Ramazan-ul-Mubarak brings the message of sympathy, brotherhood and cooperation among the Ummah.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in his message said this holy month teaches us self-examination, disciplined life and sacrifices.

The Prime Minister urged people to especially pray for betterment of the Muslim Ummah and Pakistan.