LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi dur­ing his surprise visit to a free flour supply centre set up at Wahdat Road in Lahore on Wednesday inquired from the citizens about the arrange­ments at the supply point and redressed their complaints. Women complained to the CM about the challenges they faced with regard to provision of free flour as well as con­cerns about being sent back without giving free flour. The CM him­self took women to the verification counter and completed the entire process in front of him. Some citizens complained about non-verification of CNICs despite receiv­ing the eligibility messages. According to Mohsin Naqvi, this problem is being solved by Punjab In­formation Technology Board and NADRA on pri­ority basis. He directed that free flour should be provided to all eligible citizens who visit the cen­ter. He also instructed to improve arrangements at the center. Furthermore, he reviewed the ar­rangements for the provision of free flour at the distribution point and also monitored the distri­bution of flour. Likewise, CM Naqvi observed the process of verifying identity cards at the counter.