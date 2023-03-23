LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi during his surprise visit to a free flour supply centre set up at Wahdat Road in Lahore on Wednesday inquired from the citizens about the arrangements at the supply point and redressed their complaints. Women complained to the CM about the challenges they faced with regard to provision of free flour as well as concerns about being sent back without giving free flour. The CM himself took women to the verification counter and completed the entire process in front of him. Some citizens complained about non-verification of CNICs despite receiving the eligibility messages. According to Mohsin Naqvi, this problem is being solved by Punjab Information Technology Board and NADRA on priority basis. He directed that free flour should be provided to all eligible citizens who visit the center. He also instructed to improve arrangements at the center. Furthermore, he reviewed the arrangements for the provision of free flour at the distribution point and also monitored the distribution of flour. Likewise, CM Naqvi observed the process of verifying identity cards at the counter.
