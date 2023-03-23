Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders on Thursday said the party would challenge the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to postpone the election in Punjab in the Supreme Court (SC).

The decision comes as the ECP had, earlier, notified the postponement of Punjab Assembly election until October 8 that was scheduled to be held on April 30 after the SC had ordered the electoral watchdog to hold elections in Punjab and KP within ninety days of the dissolution of provincial assemblies. Punjab and KP assemblies were dissolved on Jan 14 and Jan 18 respectively.

Talking to the media, PTI leader Asad Umar mockingly said it was a mere coincidence that the ECP notified the postponement hours after Interior Minster Rana Sanaullah had expressed his wish to hold elections at once in the country at a joint parliamentary session on Wednesday. “The decision is in contravention to the law and we will challenge it”, he added.

He went on to say that the PTI’s counsel Ali Zafar had been drafting the petition adding that the party had already moved a contempt petition against KP governor Haji Ghulam Ali. “The PTI will stage a massive rally at Minar-e-Pakistan where it will also express solidarity with the SC for upholding the constitution”, he added.