Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, Lower Sindh, Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next twelve hours.

Isolated hailstorm may occur during the forecast period. Heavy falls are expected in north and northeastern Balochistan.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad sixteen degree centigrade, Lahore seventeen, Karachi twenty-four, Peshawar fifteen, Quetta and Muzaffarabad eleven, Gilgit eight and Murree six degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chance of rain-thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla.

Temperatures recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Anantnag seven degree centigrade, Jammu sixteen, Leh minus two, Shopian and Baramulla six degree centigrade.