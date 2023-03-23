Share:

LAHORE - Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) and Relief Commis­sioner Punjab Nabeel Javed has said that during the re­cent earthquake, no report of loss of life or property was received from across the prov­ince. He stated this during a visit to the Pakistan Disas­ter Management Authority (PDMA) control room, here on Wednesday. Directer General PDMA Imran Qureshi briefed the relief commissioner about the earthquake and presented the initial report. He said that reports about nine minor in­juries were received in Rawal­pindi, and medical aid was provided to the affectees. Am­ple funds were available with the divisional headquarters and districts to deal with the eventualities, he added. Relief Commissioner Nabeel Javed said that all districts should immediately send details of the equipment available to deal with natural disasters to the PDMA, and the Authority should further improve coor­dination process to deal with disasters. Effective planning should be done to prevent in­dustrial disasters, he added. While issuing instructions to the line departments, he said that earthquake-proof mate­rial should be ensured in the newly constructed buildings to avoid disasters. The admin­istration should ensure the in­spection of high-rise buildings and take strict action against those who use non-standard materials in the construction of buildings, he added.