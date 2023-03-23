Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee witnessed a 73-paisa devaluation against the dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs 283.19 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 283.92. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 283.2 and Rs 286 respectively. The price of the Euro increased by 32 paisas and closed at Rs305.19 against the last day’s closing of Rs 304.87, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen decreased by 01 paisa to close at Rs2.13, whereas a decline of 09 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 347.65 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs 347.74. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham went down by 19 paisas to close at Rs 77.11 and Saudi Riyal dipped by 18 paisas to close at Rs 75.38.