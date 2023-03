Share:

HYDERABAD - Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro Wednesday organised a mobile application design project exhibition which was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Arabella Bhutto. According to the university spokesperson, a total of 14 students from the final year communication design department have designed and developed the applications on different themes and displayed in the exhibition.