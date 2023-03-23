Share:

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah slammed on Thursday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, claiming the latter attacked the Judicial Complex along with the armed groups.

Addressing a news conference, Mr Sanaullah said, "The main gate of the Judicial Complex has been broken, and CCTV cameras were also damaged. The motorcycles of the servants of the courtroom were also set on fire."

The government had decided to arrest Mr Khan and his supporters, who were armed and attacked the courts, said Mr Sanaullah. He went on to say the JIT will investigate the cases in this regard, adding the JIT will present the challan before the court after completing the investigation within 14 days.

Launching a broadside at Mr Khan, Mr Sanaullah said, "Yesterday, Imran resorted to a fake propaganda against Islamabad IG and Punjab IG. Imran wants anarchy and unrest in the country. "Action will be taken against Imran and his companions".

On appearing before the court, Mr Khan had "created an environment" in a bid to not let the court proceed, claimed the interior minister.

The cases will be pursued against Mr Khan and armed groups in the anti-terrorism court (ATC), he added.