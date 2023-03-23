Share:

On Pakistan Day, Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani congratulated the nation and emphasized the historical significance of the occasion, reminding the people of the struggles and sacrifices made to achieve independence and urging them to reflect on the values that underpin their nation.

In his Pakistan Day message, he said the day serves as a reminder of the determination and resilience of the Pakistani people and their unwavering commitment to their principles.

He reminded the people of the historic resolution passed in Lahore under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah that led to the creation of Pakistan within just 7 years.

Sanjrani stressed the need for all stakeholders to rise above political affiliations and work together for the development and prosperity of the country. He urged political parties and institutions to adopt a common plan of action for a prosperous country and learn from the mistakes and problems of the past.

Sanjrani also praised Pakistan’s armed forces for their key role in operations against terrorism and enemies of peace at the global level. He described the Pakistan Army as one of the best professional and fearless forces in the world, and emphasized the need to maintain a strong national defense to ensure Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial security.

Sanjrani called on the nation to take a firm pledge for the strength and exaltation of their beloved country, following the thoughts of philosopher and poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal and Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He emphasized that the country’s problems could only be overcome through collective efforts, and urged all Pakistanis to work towards a common goal of progress and prosperity for the country.