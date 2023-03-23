Share:

KARACHI - During the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak 1444 AH, the following office hours will be observed in the State Bank of Pakistan, which will also be followed by all banks, development finance institutions and microfinance banks:-Monday to Thursday from 09:00 am to 03:30 pm with prayer break from 2:00 pm to 2:30 pm whereas on Fridays office hours will be from 08.30 am to 1:00 pm without break. However, it is further advised to observe the following business (banking) hours for public dealing: Monday to Thursday from 09:00 am to 02:00 pm without break whereas on Fridays business (banking) hours for public dealing will be from 08:30 am to 1:00 pm without break. After the holy month of Ramazan, the above timings will automatically be reverted to pre Ramazan timings.