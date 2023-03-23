Share:

ISLAMABAD - Shifa international Hospital in collaboration with Surgical instruments Manufacturers association of pakistan (SiMap) successfully hosted the 2nd Surgical instruments Exhibition at pak-China Friendship Center. Two-day long exhibition was aimed at bridging the gap between surgical instrument manufacturers and the healthcare industry.

Surgica-2023 showcased mostly locally manufactured products related to general surgery, dental, EnT, neuro, urology, gynecology, vascular, cardiac, plastic surgery, organ transplantation, laparoscopy, orthopedics, ophthalmology, etc. while addressing the inaugural ceremony, dr. Manzoor H. Qazi, CEO of Shifa international Hospital said, “we are pleased to have successfully hosted the 2nd Surgical instruments Exhibition from the Sialkot Surgical industry.” as a leading healthcare provider in pakistan, we understand the importance of staying up-to-date with the latest advancements in surgical technology.

He also said we plan to arrange such exhibitions on regular basis. The chief guest on the occasion, Mr. riaz Ud din Sheikh, Group Chairman Sialkot Chamber of commerce & industry appreciated the effort of Shifa international Hospital in providing a valuable opportunity for healthcare professionals to stay up-to-date on the latest advancements in surgical technology and promote the local surgical industry. Mr. Taimoor Shah, Chief operating officer of Shifa international Hospital, said that in 2021 Shifa international Hospital took the initiative to bring together the surgical instruments manufacturers and the healthcare industry by organizing the 1st Surgical instruments Exhibition a great success.

This year the scope of the exhibition “Surgica-2023” has been expanded, and now, alongside SiMap and Hdap, also joined the exhibition. The exhibition was attended by industry leaders, surgeons, doctors, and other healthcare professionals from all over the country and the region. The event featured more than 40 exhibitors showcasing their latest products, including surgical instruments, diagnostic equipment, and medical supplies. abu Bakr amin Bajwa, Chief Supply Chain Officer at Shifa said, pakistan’s healthcare industry is rapidly expanding and there is an emerging need of bridging the gaps between manufacturers of surgical and dental instruments and the local healthcare industry. The group chairman of SiMap, Jahangir Babar Bajwa, and officials from Tdap, and Hdap were also present.