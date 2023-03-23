Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Bank was crowned champions after beating State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) by 5 wickets in the finals of the 19th Governor Cup 2023 Inter-Bank Regional Cricket Tournament of Karachi Region held at the SBP Sports Complex.

The event was organized by SBP where 16 teams took part. Sindh Bank won all the three league matches and qualified for the quarterfinals and won from HBL by 7 wickets.

Sindh Bank won by 5 wickets from Bank Al Habib in the semifinals and then qualified for the final, where they outplayed SBP to win the title. Syed Samar Husnain, Executive Director SBP, Development Finance Group, was the chief guest at prize distribution ceremony and gave away prizes to the winners. Other notables present there were Test cricketer Sarfaraz Ahmad, Sindh Bank President &CEO Imran Samad and Head of HR Baqir Hussain.