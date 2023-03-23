Share:

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited Mazar of Quaid-e-Azam in Karachi on Thursday and laid floral wreaths at the Mazar.

They also offered fateha and recorded their impressions in the book of visitors.

Talking to media on this occasion, Governor and Chief Minister paid rich tributes to Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and other leaders of Pakistan Movement whose unwavering resolve and struggle resulted in the passing of historical Pakistan resolution and eventually in the establishment of a separate country for the Muslims of Sub-Continent.

The Governor said that Quaid-e-Azam taught us to focus on serving our people and it is his teachings that can take us forward on the path of development.

The Chief Minister said that we salute our martyrs who paved the way for a separate homeland for us. He said that our soldiers are sacrificing their lives for their country in the fight against terrorism.

He said it is our goal to defeat terrorism in all its forms and work together to strengthen our country.