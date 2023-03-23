Share:

KARACHI-The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Wednesday assured gas supply during Sehar and Iftar timings in Ramazan.

A spokesperson of the SSGC in a statement said that the gas reserves in the country going down by eight to 10 percent every year. “A clear deficit exists in demand and supply of gas in the system,” the spokesperson stated. The utility will continue the gas profiling to ensure the pressure, according to the SSGC statement. “The gas load-shedding will be conducted from 8:00 in the morning to 2:30pm.”

According to earlier reports, the SSGC was undecided on the load management during Ramazan, especially in Sehar and Iftar timings. A meeting of the SSGC management was summoned at the head office to decide on the final load management schedule during Sehr and Iftar timing in Ramazan. Currently, SSGC is carrying out load management from 11pm till 7am, which is causing problems for domestic consumers.