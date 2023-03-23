Share:

LONDON - “Succession” plunges into its fourth and final season with trademark ferocity and a clear sense of purpose, in a world where high-stakes financial transactions and dysfunctional family dynamics go hand in hand.

There’s no shortage of qualities to admire about the Emmy-winning show, but none more vital than the theme of a legendary patriarch whose children don’t measure up to him.

Indeed, while little can be said about the first few episodes of the new season without crossing into spoiler territory, the best and signature line has been all over the promotion for the show, with media mogul Logan Roy (Brian Cox) telling three of his adult children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin), “I love you, but you are not serious people.” “Serious people,” in Logan’s view, are the kind who move markets, command fealty from heads of state and play Monopoly with real conglomerates