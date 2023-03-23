Share:

HYDERABAD - The Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI), in col­laboration with Breath Green Hyderabad, participated in a tree plantation campaign and planted around 200 sap­lings along the roadside of Balldia police station and CIA centre here near Hala Naka on Wednesday. Sindh Forest Minister Nawab Muhammad Taimour Talpur, who was the chief guest of the HCSTSI tree plantation campaign, highly appreciated the efforts of the HCSTSI office bearers for making Hyderabad green. He said that climate change had become a global issue and there was a need to avert this alarming situation by planting a maximum number of trees with the utilisation of avail­able resources. Addressing the event, President HCSTSI Muhammad Farooq Sheikhani said the plantation of trees was essential to meet the challenges of climate change, which he said were “posing great threats to the coun­try”. He lauded the efforts of Breath Green Hyderabad for extending cooperation to HC­STSI for providing saplings and said that HCSTSI would continue its efforts to plant maximum trees for providing a healthy and pollution-free atmosphere to the citizens of Hyderabad. Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Breath Green Hyderabad Anwar Muham­mad Rojani briefed about the objectives of his organisation and said that efforts were afoot to protect Hyderabad from the threats of climate change. Among others, Se­nior Vice President HCSTSI Muhammad Arif Memon, Vice President Dr Muham­mad Ismail Farooq Nami, former HCSTSI Presidents Muhammad Altaf Memon, Saleemuddin Qureshi and Doulat Ram Lohana were also present on the occasion.