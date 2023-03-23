Share:

WASHINGTON, DC - Congress member Jamaal Bowman will be joined by the members of the Pakistani American community to present a resolution in the House of Representatives to express the support for the designation of March 23, 2023, as “Pakistan Day.” Bowman noted the cultural diversity and strength of the nearly 800,000 Pakistani Americans in the United States of America in support of the Pakistan Day.

Pakistan Day is a national holiday in Pakistan commemorating the Lahore Resolution passed on March 23, 1940, and the adoption of the first Constitution of Pakistan during the transition of the Dominion of Pakistan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on March 23, 1956, making it the world’s first Islamic republic. Pakistan Day provides an excellent means by which all residents of the United States can learn more about the rich Pakistani heritage, while fostering an appreciation for this great culture among future generations. “I am proud to recognise and celebrate the dynamic and rich contributions of Pakistani Americans.

The United States is stronger because of the distinct contributions of groups that make this country home while also expressing and allowing us to share in their culture and history. The American Pakistani Advocacy group continues to ensure elected leaders hear from their Pakistani constituents in order to celebrate and understand the immense contributions and beauty of Pakistani-American culture,” stated Congress member Jamaal Bowman. “This is a day of immense celebration and joy.

We are beginning to change the conversation in regard to what it means to be a Pakistani American,” said American Pakistani Advocacy group (APAG) President Ali Rashid. “The Pakistani American community has always wanted to uplift and honour the principles of democracy, freedom, and hard work—characteristics that make us unconditionally American.

With the collaboration of Congress member Jamaal Bowman, the Pakistani American community has sought to recognise March 23rd as “Pakistan Day” to honour the hundreds of thousands of Pakistanis that reside in United State of America. It allows us to share the vibrancy and beauty of our culture. It is times like this that give us a grander perspective of life and more importantly, what it means to be human.”