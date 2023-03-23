Share:

SUKKUR - World Oral Health Day was cele­brated by Khairpur Medical College Teaching Hospitals, Khairpur with aim to raise awareness about the im­portance of oral hygiene.

MNA Dr Nafeesa Shah, Medical Superintendent (MS), Dr Aijaz Samo and his team celebrated the day.

MNA Dr Nafeesa Shah said the World Oral Health Day is observed annually to raise global awareness of the issues around oral health and the importance of oral hygiene. She laud­ed efforts of MS, Dr Aijaz Samo to mark such important event. Speak­ing the occasion, Dr Samo said thaat a healthy mouth leads to a healthy body. He explained the impact of oral health on overall health and the role of a balanced diet in maintaining a good health and hygiene.