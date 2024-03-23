19 held, drugs, weapons, liquor recovered

MULTAN - At least 19 people were arrested with eight kilogrammes of hashish, 386 of litre wine, two pistols and a gun recovered in a crackdown launched by the police here Friday. A police spokesperson said that action against outlaws was continued in full swing and there would be no flexibility shown in this regard. He said all of the accused were arrested from dif­ferent parts of the dis­trict within 24 hours. He said the arrested people were booked and being trialed under the relevant sections of the criminal law.