Saturday, March 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

19 held, drugs, weapons, liquor recovered

Staff Reporter
March 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN   -   At least 19 people were arrested with eight kilogrammes of hashish, 386 of litre wine, two pistols and a gun recovered in a crackdown launched by the police here Friday. A police spokesperson said that action against outlaws was continued in full swing and there would be no flexibility shown in this regard. He said all of the accused were arrested from dif­ferent parts of the dis­trict within 24 hours. He said the arrested people were booked and being trialed under the relevant sections of the criminal law.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1711079829.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024