2 martyred as explosive-laden vehicle rams into Army’s convoy

ISLAMABAD - Two soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom on Friday after a vehicle borne suicide bomber exploded himself on a security forces’ convoy in Dera Ismail Khan District.
According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the two brave sons of soil were identified as Naib Subedar Yasir Shakeel (Age: 38 years, resident of District Kohat) and Sepoy Tahir Naveed (Age: 34 years, resident of District Kohat) who embraced martyrdom. “Security forces of Pakistan remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve. Moreover, the perpetrators of this cowardly attack will be brought to Justice,” the ISPR said. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday strongly condemned the terrorist attack that took place in Dera Ismail Khan targeting a military convoy. According to the police report, the convoy was on its way to Tank from Dera Ismail Khan when a suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the convoy, resulting in deaths and injuries of the soldiers. The prime minister, in a statement, prayed to Allah Almighty for higher ranks for the martyred soldiers and for patience to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude. He said the Pakistan Army was resolved for the complete eradication of the scourge of terrorism. “Our fight against terrorism will continue unless it is eliminated from the country in toto,” he remarked. Meanwhile, Pakistan Army soldiers, who embraced martyrdom while thwarting the terrorist attack in Gwadar Port Authority Colony on March 20, were laid to rest in their native areas with full military honours.