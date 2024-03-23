2 martyred as explosive-laden vehicle rams into Army’s convoy

ISLAMABAD - Two soldiers of Paki­stan Army embraced martyrdom on Friday after a vehicle borne suicide bomber explod­ed himself on a security forces’ convoy in Dera Ismail Khan District.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the two brave sons of soil were identified as Naib Subedar Yasir Shakeel (Age: 38 years, resident of District Kohat) and Se­poy Tahir Naveed (Age: 34 years, resident of District Kohat) who embraced mar­tyrdom. “Security forces of Pakistan remain deter­mined to eliminate the men­ace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave sol­diers further strengthen our resolve. Moreover, the perpetrators of this cow­ardly attack will be brought to Justice,” the ISPR said. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday strongly condemned the terrorist attack that took place in Dera Ismail Khan targeting a military convoy. According to the police re­port, the convoy was on its way to Tank from Dera Is­mail Khan when a suicide bomber rammed an explo­sives-laden vehicle into the convoy, resulting in deaths and injuries of the soldiers. The prime minister, in a statement, prayed to Allah Almighty for higher ranks for the martyred soldiers and for patience to the be­reaved families to bear the loss with fortitude. He said the Pakistan Army was re­solved for the complete eradication of the scourge of terrorism. “Our fight against terrorism will con­tinue unless it is eliminated from the country in toto,” he remarked. Meanwhile, Pa­kistan Army soldiers, who embraced martyrdom while thwarting the terrorist at­tack in Gwadar Port Au­thority Colony on March 20, were laid to rest in their na­tive areas with full military honours.