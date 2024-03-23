21 outlaws arrested in Katcha area operation

KARACHI - In a coordinated intelligence opera­tion, the Pakistan Rangers Sindh, in collaboration with local law enforce­ment, executed a successful raid in Tehsil Tangwani of district Kandhkot, Sindh. The operation resulted in the apprehension of 21 individuals from the riverine areas, commonly known as Katcha areas, and the dismantling of their clandestine hideouts.

According to a spokesperson for the Rangers, the captured individu­als were implicated in a range of se­rious offenses including homicides, robberies, kidnappings for ransom, attempted murders, and various oth­er criminal activities. The detained suspects are linked to the notorious “Buggi gang,” notorious for their in­volvement in heinous crimes across the region.

Among the arrested, notable fig­ures include Amanullah, identified as a prime facilitator, along with his son, and a local landlord (Wadera) named Yar Muhammad. Yar Muhammad, ac­cused of harboring the ringleader of the Buggi gang and his family, played a significant role in providing shelter and support to the criminal network. The gang, operating under the Buggi banner, has been implicated in nu­merous criminal incidents spanning different areas within Kandhkot.

One of the notable incidents at­tributed to the gang is the killing of a teacher named Allah Rakhyo, fur­ther highlighting the severity of their criminal activities.