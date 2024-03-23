Saturday, March 23, 2024
40 dead, dozens injured after attackers open fire in Moscow concert hall

40 dead, dozens injured after attackers open fire in Moscow concert hall
Agencies
March 23, 2024
International

MOSCOW   -  At least 40 people were killed and more than 100 were injured after armed attackers stormed a pop­ular concert venue com­plex near Moscow and opened fire, according to preliminary information from the Federal Securi­ty Service in Russia, state media TASS reported. 

Video footage from the site of the attack, the Cro­cus City Hall concert ven­ue, shows the vast com­plex on fire with smoke billowing into the air. RIA Novosti report­ed the armed individu­als “opened fire with au­tomatic weapons” and “threw a grenade or an incendiary bomb, which started a fire.” 

State media Russia 24 reported the roof on the venue has partially col­lapsed. 

The attack unfolded be­fore the music group Pic­nic was set to preform, ac­cording to Russia 24. 

The Russia Prosecutor General’s Office said “Un­identified people in cam­ouflage broke into Cro­cus City Hall and started shooting before the start of the concert,” accord­ing to Russian state me­dia TASS. 

Video footage showed panic as the attack un­folded, with crowds of people huddling together, screaming and ducking behind cushioned seats as gunshots started echo­ing in the vast hall.

Agencies

