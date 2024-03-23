40 dead, dozens injured after attackers open fire in Moscow concert hall

MOSCOW - At least 40 people were killed and more than 100 were injured after armed attackers stormed a pop­ular concert venue com­plex near Moscow and opened fire, according to preliminary information from the Federal Securi­ty Service in Russia, state media TASS reported.

Video footage from the site of the attack, the Cro­cus City Hall concert ven­ue, shows the vast com­plex on fire with smoke billowing into the air. RIA Novosti report­ed the armed individu­als “opened fire with au­tomatic weapons” and “threw a grenade or an incendiary bomb, which started a fire.”

State media Russia 24 reported the roof on the venue has partially col­lapsed.

The attack unfolded be­fore the music group Pic­nic was set to preform, ac­cording to Russia 24.

The Russia Prosecutor General’s Office said “Un­identified people in cam­ouflage broke into Cro­cus City Hall and started shooting before the start of the concert,” accord­ing to Russian state me­dia TASS.

Video footage showed panic as the attack un­folded, with crowds of people huddling together, screaming and ducking behind cushioned seats as gunshots started echo­ing in the vast hall.