Saturday, March 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

47,023 candidates appear in written exam for 7,909 police posts

Staff Reporter
March 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   A written examination was conduct­ed for recruitment to the Police Department in 26 districts of the province including Lahore, in which thousands of candidates took part. A spokesperson said that a total of 47,023 candidates took the written exam for 7,909 posts of constable, lady constable, driver constable and traffic assistant. In the prov­ince, 36,570 candidates appeared for 6,089 constable/lady constable posts, 1,163 candidates appeared for 190 driver constable posts, while 9,290 candidates appeared for 1,630 traffic assistant posts.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1711166671.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024