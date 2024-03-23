47,023 candidates appear in written exam for 7,909 police posts

LAHORE - A written examination was conduct­ed for recruitment to the Police Department in 26 districts of the province including Lahore, in which thousands of candidates took part. A spokesperson said that a total of 47,023 candidates took the written exam for 7,909 posts of constable, lady constable, driver constable and traffic assistant. In the prov­ince, 36,570 candidates appeared for 6,089 constable/lady constable posts, 1,163 candidates appeared for 190 driver constable posts, while 9,290 candidates appeared for 1,630 traffic assistant posts.