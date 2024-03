KOHAT - In a crackdown on Friday, the Kohat Police has ar­rested 80 persons for ex­tracting gold from Indus River. According to po­lice, 80 people who were extracting gold illegally were arrested during op­erations. Machinery and other equipment used in mining were also seized. The action was taken by SHO Gumbat Riaz Hus­sain and his police team in collaboration with the Minerals Department.