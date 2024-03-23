A Call for Unity and Progress

“The story of Pakistan, its struggle and its achieve­ment, is the very sto­ry of great human ideals, strug­gling to survive in the face of great odds and difficul­ties.” (Quaid-e-Azam’s Address at Chittagong on 23 March 1948).

As dawn breaks on the 23rd of March, Paki­stan will once again reso­nate with the echoes of 1940 which marked the conception of a country built on the ideals of free­dom, justice, and unity. The jour­ney from the Lahore Resolution to the present day has been one of triumphs and tribulations. People across the nation pause to com­memorate Pakistan Day and its legacy with military parades and televised ceremonies, which are a spectacle of patriotism, especial­ly the aerial acrobatics performed by the Sherdils of PAF.

Yet, as we revel in the grandeur of parades and the echoes of pa­triotic songs, a lingering question haunts our collective conscience: Have we, the heirs of the Lahore Resolution, strayed too far from the vision that once united us un­der the banner of Pakistan? For if we navigate through the annals of our history, we will confront a se­ries of paradoxes that have under­mined our historical narratives.

The dream of a unified nation, as envisaged in 1940, has been marred by internal strife and po­litical upheaval. Similarly, the es­sence of the Lahore Resolution, a fervent commitment to the prin­ciples of democracy, social justice, and communal harmony has been diluted in the quagmire of parti­san politics, sectarian divisions, and economic disparities.

Moreover, the lack of social co­hesion and political polarisation has eroded the once fervent deter­mination to collectively confront our national challenges. Despite this, Pakistan Day has always been morally uplifting and a reminder to take ownership of our country. It is the need of the hour to instil faith and hope for a better future for Pakistan given that the day that once reawakened national resolve now serves as a stark reminder of how far we have drifted from what was envisioned in 1940.

Today, national resolve seems to be waning especially among the younger generation, who of­ten view Pakistan Day as just an­other public holiday and are in despair because of the prevail­ing socio-economic circumstanc­es. Yet, the spirit of 23rd March reminds us that we are masters of our destiny. This indomitable spirit pushed our forefathers to preserve despite the seemingly insurmountable odds.

It now urges us to reclaim the gloomy narrative of our nation from the clutches of despair as our challenges today pale in compari­son to the ones overcome during the movement for Pakistan’s inde­pendence. Therefore, a pressing national imperative exists to re­vitalise the spirit of unity and de­termination. In doing so, we must also realise that we owe the liber­ties we have been enjoying for the past 75 years to the struggles of an entire generation.

The Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore stands as a testament to their un­shakable resolve. While it is an iconic monument, millions of un­derprivileged children might nev­er know what the Minar symbolis­es or about our historical struggles for independence. It is for these children, and future generations, for whom we should make Pak­istan the country that previous generations envisioned it to be. The sacrifices they endured to turn the idea of Pakistan into real­ity are a debt we must now repay through our collective altruism.

Hence, we must work for a cause that is bigger than all of us. Indeed, being citizens of Pakistan, each of us has a role to play in fulfilling the dreams of our forefathers of creat­ing a prosperous country. These dreams can only be realised if we look beyond short-sighted and self-centred interests.

In this regard, our political lead­ers need to reconcile their differ­ences and draw inspiration from their predecessors who set aside individual interests and joined hands to lead our struggle for In­dependence. Thus, instead of har­bouring anger towards those with opposing political views, we should remember that our de­mocracy was established on the principle of collaboration among individuals with different inter­ests and perspectives.

The true commemoration of Pakistan Day thus lies in a collec­tive resolve to address the issues that have hindered our progress as a nation and our national de­velopment as a country. It is high time to bridge the chasm between the Pakistan envisioned in 1940 and the Pakistan of today by em­bodying the ideals that were the bedrock of our inception.

On this Pakistan Day, let us not just bask in the nostalgia of our historical triumphs. It is a day to recognise that the creation of Pak­istan was not the culmination of our struggle but the beginning of a new chapter in our history, a chapter that we are still writ­ing. For in the heart of every Pak­istani, the dream of a better and more united nation still flickers, waiting to be rekindled.

Mustafa Bilal

The writer is a researcher at the Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS), Lahore, Pakistan. He can be reached at info@casslhr.com