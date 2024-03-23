Saturday, March 23, 2024
Ali Zaryab stars in Khizra Cricket Club’s triumph

Staff Reporter
March 23, 2024
LAHORE   -   Ali Zaryab Asif shone in Kh­izra Cricket Club’s thumping 127-run victory over Bagh­banpura Greens Cricket Club in the Yasin Akhter Memori­al T20 Cup match played at Al Bilal Ground Township. Ali Zaryab played an out­standing inning of 64 runs off 36 balls with the help of eight boundaries and two sixes. Bilal Anjum and Ab­dul Wahid also contributed well to their team’s triumph. Bilal clinched four wickets while Abdul Wahid claimed three. Ali Zaryab was named player of the match for his excellent match-winning batting performance. BRIEF SCORE: KHIZRA CRICKET CLUB 196/4 in 20 overs (Ali Zaryab Asif 64, Umair Ab­bas 49, Hamza Nawaz 39; Zaid Alam 2/28, Baber Khan 1/24, M Arslan 1/33) beat BAGHBANPURA GREENS 69/10 in 13 overs (Bilal Anjum 4/21, Abdul Wahid 3/16, Asad Khan 2/13) by 127 runs.

Staff Reporter

