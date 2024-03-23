Ali Zaryab stars in Khizra Cricket Club’s triumph

LAHORE - Ali Zaryab Asif shone in Khizra Cricket Club’s thumping 127-run victory over Baghbanpura Greens Cricket Club in the Yasin Akhter Memorial T20 Cup match played at Al Bilal Ground Township. Ali Zaryab played an outstanding inning of 64 runs off 36 balls with the help of eight boundaries and two sixes. Bilal Anjum and Abdul Wahid also contributed well to their team’s triumph. Bilal clinched four wickets while Abdul Wahid claimed three. Ali Zaryab was named player of the match for his excellent match-winning batting performance. BRIEF SCORE: KHIZRA CRICKET CLUB 196/4 in 20 overs (Ali Zaryab Asif 64, Umair Abbas 49, Hamza Nawaz 39; Zaid Alam 2/28, Baber Khan 1/24, M Arslan 1/33) beat BAGHBANPURA GREENS 69/10 in 13 overs (Bilal Anjum 4/21, Abdul Wahid 3/16, Asad Khan 2/13) by 127 runs.