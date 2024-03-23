Armed forces display military might at Pakistan Day parade

The nation is celebrating Pakistan Day 2024 on Saturday with a renewed pledge to work hard for the progress and stability of the country.

The main feature of the day was the grand parade in Islamabad where contingents of three armed forces and other security forces conducted a march past in a show of military might.

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu led the flypast which included J-10C and F-7PG fighter aircraft.

Different aircraft and helicopters belonging to the Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force, and Army Aviation demonstrated aerobatic feats for the audience present at the Parade Ground while skydivers of airborne units also demonstrated their skills.

Later, the parade showcased the local cultures of the four provinces.

Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman Al Saud was the guest of honour in today’s event while the contingents of China and Azerbaijan also featured in the parade.

President Asif Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and all the services chiefs were present at the occasion.

Pakistan Day

The day marks the adoption of the historic Lahore Resolution on this day in 1940 which provided a framework for the realisation of the goal of a separate homeland for Muslims of South Asia.

The day dawned with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and a 21-gun salute in provincial capitals.

Special prayers were offered in mosques after Fajr prayers for the prosperity and solidarity of the country. The national flag is hoisted on major government buildings.

Change of guard ceremonies were held at the mausoleums of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi and Dr Allama Iqbal in Lahore.

Air Vice Marshal Tariq Mahmood was the chief guest at the ceremony held at Iqbal's mausoleum in Lahore where Pakistan Airforce troops took over guard duty from Chenab Rangers.