Saturday, March 23, 2024
Armed forces pledge to protect sovereignty of country

Web Desk
2:07 PM | March 23, 2024
National

 The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the chiefs of the three armed services have extended their congratulations to the nation on Pakistan Day. 

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military's media wing, the chiefs of the armed forces have conveyed a message stating, "Pakistan Day reminds us of the sacrifices and struggles of our ancestors for a separate homeland. Our forefathers laid the foundation for the establishment of Pakistan."  

"Today, Muslims are facing the brutality of fascist rulers in Kashmir and India. This cruelty and barbarism serve as a reminder of the value and spirit of freedom.  

"As the nation celebrates and enjoys the independence and comfort in a free land, the Armed Forces pledge to protect the homeland, defend the sovereignty of the state, and ensure regional security. The flag will be kept high at every cost."  

