Saturday, March 23, 2024
Bilawal condemns suicide attack on securities forces in DI Khan

APP
March 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   The Chairman of Pakistan Peo­ple’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday condemned a suicide at­tack on security forces convoy in DI Khan. He said that our security forces were targeted through a cowardly act of violence. He said that Naib Subedar Yasir Shakeel Shaheed and Sepoy Tahir Naveed Sha­heed sacrificed their lives for the sake of the moth­erland. Bilawal said that the dedication and brav­ery of martyred soldiers would always be remem­bered. He said that Paki­stan People’s Party stood with the entire nation in its determination to fight terrorism. He expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathies with the bereaved families of the martyrs. 

