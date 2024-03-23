Bilawal felicitates nation on Pakistan Day

KARACHI - Chair­man of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut­to Zardari has extended warm felicitations to the nation on the occasion of Pakistan Day. He em­phasises that on March 23rd, the nation honors the visionary foresight, sacrifices and unwaver­ing determination of its forebears. They labored tirelessly to establish a homeland where free­dom, justice, and equality reign supreme. The Chair­man PPP termed Pakistan Day as a tribute to the re­silience of our founding fathers and our collective journey towards progress. He reiterated his party’s unwavering commitment to upholding their ideals, particularly the vision of Quaid-i-Azam Muham­mad Ali Jinnah. On this historic occasion, let us honor the unwavering de­termination of our mar­tyred leaders, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Bena­zir Bhutto, who fearlessly championed the rights of the people and sacrificed their lives for the noble cause,” said Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, adding that their legacy serves as a guiding light for us as we continue the journey towards ful­filling the dreams of our founding fathers. In his message, Chairman PPP urged every Pakistani, saying: On this Pakistan Day, let us recommit our­selves to the shared goal of building a brighter future for our beloved country. Together, let us march forward with hope, resilience, and de­termination, knowing that the future of Paki­stan is bright and promis­ing. Happy Pakistan Day!”