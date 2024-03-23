Saturday, March 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Bilawal felicitates nation on Pakistan Day

Bilawal felicitates nation on Pakistan Day
APP
March 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   Chair­man of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut­to Zardari has extended warm felicitations to the nation on the occasion of Pakistan Day. He em­phasises that on March 23rd, the nation honors the visionary foresight, sacrifices and unwaver­ing determination of its forebears. They labored tirelessly to establish a homeland where free­dom, justice, and equality reign supreme. The Chair­man PPP termed Pakistan Day as a tribute to the re­silience of our founding fathers and our collective journey towards progress. He reiterated his party’s unwavering commitment to upholding their ideals, particularly the vision of Quaid-i-Azam Muham­mad Ali Jinnah. On this historic occasion, let us honor the unwavering de­termination of our mar­tyred leaders, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Bena­zir Bhutto, who fearlessly championed the rights of the people and sacrificed their lives for the noble cause,” said Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, adding that their legacy serves as a guiding light for us as we continue the journey towards ful­filling the dreams of our founding fathers. In his message, Chairman PPP urged every Pakistani, saying: On this Pakistan Day, let us recommit our­selves to the shared goal of building a brighter future for our beloved country. Together, let us march forward with hope, resilience, and de­termination, knowing that the future of Paki­stan is bright and promis­ing. Happy Pakistan Day!”

SC sets aside dismissal of ex-judge Saddiqui

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1711079829.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024