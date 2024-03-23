Saturday, March 23, 2024
Bilawal urged to make efforts to stop Gaza war

Our Staff Reporter
March 23, 2024
LAHORE   -  President Patriotic Companions and trade leader Mian Mateen Friday said that the Muslims in Gaza are facing huge catastrophe and devastation fol­lowing Israeli airstrikes. He said that the children and women are crying and there is blood and bod­ies everywhere in the war-torn Gaza Strip. 

In a press statement issued here, he further said that due to the communication blockade the world is not aware about the ground situation in the famine-stalked region. 

There is a dire need to stop the war through dia­logue, he said. Mian Mateen also urged Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to play his crucial role for the people of Palestine by visiting Egypt, Türkiye, and Qatar along with a delegation. He also asked PPP leader to make efforts in order to get opened Egypt border cross­ing and ensure safe passage for the women and children trapped in the war-hit state. He said that contrary to the Israeli claims, the women and chil­dren are not militants but they are unarmed and innocent citizens. 

He said the Israeli citizens were blocking aid trucks, which is very unfortunate. He said that there is also need to convince the Israeli popula­tion in this regard. He further said that Israelis isolation is getting deeper with every passing day. Mian Mateen further said that the world popula­tion is facing mental issues due to the brutality and inhumanity of Israel’s assault on Gaza. He said that Bilawal will become international leader by making efforts to stop the war in Gaza.

