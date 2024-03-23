Bridging savings and investment gap to make Pakistan solvent: Experts

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan stands at a critical juncture, grappling with economic depen­dency and the urgent need to foster self-reliance. Experts have empha­sized the importance of robust poli­cies that can bridge the gap between savings and investment. Economic researcher at the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) Dr Ahsan Satti said over the years, Pakistan had heavily depended on external aid, loans, and grants to meet its financial needs.

“While these external sources have provided some short-term relief, they have also established a pattern of dependency within the country’s economic framework, hindering the nation’s ability to achieve self-sufficiency and long-term economic stability,” he added while speaking to WealthPK. To effectively break free from this cycle of dependency, Pakistan must shift its focus towards nurturing a strong domestic econo­my, he said. This entails prioritizing the initiatives that encourage do­mestic savings and investment.

He further argued that Pakistan’s savings rate had been lacklustre compared to its regional counter­parts. Factors such as low-income levels, inadequate financial inclu­sion, and preference for consump­tion over savings have contributed to this imbalance. “Encouraging savings through targeted policies and incentives is imperative to en­hance domestic capital formation. The government should implement policies to control inflation, in­crease access to financial services, and create more investment oppor­tunities,” he emphasised.

In a conversation with WealthPK, Deputy Executive Director at the Sustainable Development Policy In­stitute (SDPI) Sajid Amin said, “The coalition government has to face mountainous challenges, including spiralling inflation, massive rupee devaluation, rising fuel prices, and dwindling foreign currency reserves. Some of the major areas in which policy interventions are required in­clude structural reforms, improving the investment climate, and facilitat­ing universal financial inclusion.

“Pakistan should focus on targeted investment in critical sectors. Infra­structure, technology, agriculture, and renewable energy are areas that require substantial investment. The policies should align with these pri­orities,” he said. Javed further em­phasized prioritizing the expansion of tax base. Currently, standing at 10.4 percent, the tax-to-GDP ratio in Pakistan is one of the lowest in Asia. He stressed that persistent low investment stood as a fundamental factor behind Pakistan’s years of negative export growth, driven by high consumption and low savings which, in turn, reduced investment.”

“So, Pakistan must prioritize the modernization and enhancement of its manufacturing sector, aiming to boost exports for sustainable econom­ic growth and address the current ac­count deficit. This approach involves implementing policies to reduce im­ports, stimulate exports and remit­tances, issue bonds in the interna­tional markets, attract foreign direct investment, and implement extensive structural reforms,” he stated.