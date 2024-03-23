Charity boss Imam Qasim’s first-class flights stir controversy

LONDON - A well-known British Muslim charity founder and leader Imam Qasim, chairman of Al-Khair Foundation (AKF), is facing intense scrutiny after being seen flying first class on his return from a charity trip for Gaza relief efforts to Jordan. Picture of Imam Qasim, a well-known face in the charity sector in the West, in the first class zone of the airliner has gone viral. In the first week of Ramadan, Imam Qasim was ob­served boarding flight number RJ 111 from Amman, Jordan, bound for London Heathrow.

Despite showcasing aid delivery in a cargo plane without a seatbelt on social media, Imam Qasim chose luxury travel back to London, sparking questions about how donations are being used for per­sonal benefit.

Pictures that went viral show Imam Qa­sim enjoying the luxury first class. On his IQRA TV show and public speeches, Imam Qasim has extolled the virtues of simplicity with the pledge that he will en­sure not a penny raised in donations is spent on his personal luxury. The pictures of him fly­ing first class, however, paint a different story. He has condemned those who travel first class, using charity funds. Al-Khair Founda­tion boss Imam Qasim’s social media selectively highlights aid delivery, leaving out details of his first-class travel, raising concerns among donors about transparency and the use of their contri­butions. The absence of documentation about his entire journey, in­cluding luxury accom­modations, undermines trust and accountabil­ity, said a news report. A spokesman of Al-Khair Foundation con­firmed that Imam Qa­sim – whose full name is Imam Qasim Rashid Ahmad - has no means of income other than his paid role at the Al-Khair Foundation. The spokesman said Imam Qasim Rashid Ahmad is entitled to travel com­fortably. Efforts to seek clarification from Imam Qasim about his salary and other potential lux­ury benefits have been unsuccessful, deepen­ing skepticism. As the founder of Al-Khair Foundation and CEO of Iqra TV, Imam Qasim holds considerable in­fluence within the UK Muslim community and the charity sector.

Established in 2003, Al-Khair Foundation is known for its humani­tarian work globally, but recent revelations have cast doubt on its governance and finan­cial transparency. Do­nors are calling for in­creased transparency and accountability to ensure their contribu­tions are used effective­ly for charitable purpos­es, rather than personal indulgence.

Al-Khair Founda­tion was banned from operating in Pakistan in May 2018. The au­thorities were told to shut down operations of 11 international non-government organisa­tions (INGOs) after the interior ministry denied them permission to function in the country over concerns about fi­nancial clarity and ob­jectives. The NGOs that were banned included four INGOs based in the UK, two from the USA and one each from China, Denmark, Swit­zerland, the Nether­lands and Pakistan. The Interior Ministry letter said these organisations applied for registration with the interior minis­try which were rejected. The local police in vari­ous cities were asked to close these down if they were still working in their limits According to the Interior Ministry letter, the INGOs which were denied permission to operate are the Zia-ul Ummat Foundation UK, Al-Khair Foundation UK, Safe World UK, Interna­tional Alert UK, Centre For International Enter­prise USA, Acumen Fund Inc USA, AVRDC-World Vegetable Centre Taiwan Republic of China, Cen­tral Asia Education Trust Pakistan, Danish Refu­gee Council Denmark, Foundation Open Soci­ety Institute Pakistan Switzerland and Oxfam Novib Netherlands.

Al-Khair Foundation (UK) said it withdrew the application in Au­gust 2017 before it was processed. The char­ity had condemned the Pakistan Ministry of In­terior for placing it un­der the ban. The charity announced in August 2020 it will work in col­laboration with former Governor Chaudhary Sawar’s Sarwar Foun­dation to install water filtration plants in dif­ferent areas of Punjab but nothing was done. Sarwar and Imam Qa­sim had also raised tens of thousands of Pounds in UK cities. Sarwar had promised at the events in the UK he would pro­vide a full update about the funds but no update was ever provided.