Civil awards conferred in Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan on Pakistan Day

The investiture ceremonies were held in Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan provinces to honour individuals from various fields including education, health, sports, and arts with civil awards on the eve of the National Day.

In Punjab, Governor Balighur Rehmand conferred Sitar-i-Imtiaz on Dr Nadeem Javed in recognition of his services for CPEC, rehabilitation of victims after 2022 floods and reforms in planning commission.

Dr Kanwal Amin, a renowned personality from education sector, actress Sajal Aly and Jugan Kazim were honoured with Tamgha-i-Imtiaz.

Others who received the civilian award include Dr Shahid Munir, Dr Muhammad Yar, Dr Amir Saeed, Dr Muhammad Zia and Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad.

In Sindh, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tesori presented the civil awards to 76 people from different walks of life.

He awarded 18 people with Sitara-i-Imtiaz, eight people with Presidential Pride of Performance, seven with Tamgha-i-Shujaat and 43 people with Tamgha-i-Imtiaz.

The governor honoured businessman Arif Habib, former chief secretary Sindh Sohail Rajput, Mufti Muneebur Rehman and Dr. Naeem Azfar with Sitara-i-Imtiaz awards.

Businessman Aziz Memon, IG Police Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam and Dr. Mirza Akhtar Baig were also honored with Sitara-i-Imtiaz.

Actors Adnan Siddiqui and Qadir Bakhsh were conferred with Pride of Performance award.

In Balochistan, acting Governor Balochistan Capt (Retd) Abdul Khaliq Achakzai conferred civil awards to 15 individuals on behalf of the President of Pakistan.

The governor conferred the 15 civil awards on numerous people from the province for their outstanding contributions in various spheres of life.

Abdul Karim Baryalai, Lal Jan Jaffar, former Balochistan High Court chief justice Shaheed Muhammad Noor Meskanzai, Dr Maryam Varazgani, Shakar Bibi, Khalid Baqi, Shaheed Mir Muhammad Balaj Nosherwani, Professor Dr. Abdul Saboor Baloch, Late Ghulam Qadir Khan Buzdar, Commissioner Sibi Division Bashir Ahmad Bangulzai, Abdul Rauf Baloch and Muhammad Imtiaz Buzdar were honoured for their outstanding contribution in various fields.

On the occasion, people belonging to various sectors including members of the provincial assembly, senior government officials were attended the ceremony.