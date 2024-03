LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Friday approved establish­ment of Punjab Eco­nomic Corridor Devel­opment Authority.

Speaking at the meeting in Lahore, she directed to complete the mapping of indus­trial areas as per in­ternational standards and requirement. The meeting was briefed about small, medium and large industries at division level in La­hore, Gujranwala, Fais­alabad, Gujrat, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Bahawalpur and Rawalpindi.