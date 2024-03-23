Construction of 9.8 km Teenmeela Haji Shah Road awaits completion

ATTOCK - Construction of 9.8 km long Teenmeela Haji Shah Road could not be completed despite of elapsing stipulated period causing inconvenience for the commuters. The ground breaking of this road for which Rs 920 million were allocated was done in February 2022 by the then Provincial Minister Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari. From the very beginning, construction work on this road started with a snail pace and its result is that now despite of elapsing more than two years, construction of this road could not be completed. This road connects KP and many villages of tehsil Hazro with Attock the district headquarters. Because of heavy traffic, the area remains dusty because of heavy traffic causing inconvenience and different ailments.