Construction of 9.8 km Teenmeela Haji Shah Road awaits completion

ATTOCK - Construction of 9.8 km long Teenmeela Haji Shah Road could not be completed despite of elapsing stipu­lated period causing incon­venience for the commuters. The ground breaking of this road for which Rs 920 mil­lion were allocated was done in February 2022 by the then Provincial Minister Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari. From the very beginning, con­struction work on this road started with a snail pace and its result is that now despite of elapsing more than two years, construction of this road could not be completed. This road connects KP and many villages of tehsil Hazro with Attock the district head­quarters. Because of heavy traffic, the area remains dusty because of heavy traf­fic causing inconvenience and different ailments.